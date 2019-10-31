Del. Justices Ax $48M Coverage For Verizon In Spinoff Fight

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Delaware's highest court ruled Thursday that a group of insurance companies is not obligated to cover the $48 million that Verizon and an affiliate spent defending themselves against a $14 billion shareholder suit over an allegedly debt-laden spinoff, reversing a lower court's decision. The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in the insurers' favor after finding that none of the counts in the underlying suit, brought by U.S. Bank and spawned by the spinoff of Verizon Communication Inc.'s Idearc Inc. electronic directories business, constitutes a "securities claim" as defined by Verizon's directors and officers liability policies. The state justices agreed with the insurers...

