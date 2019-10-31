Dems Ask Treasury Watchdog To Probe Opportunity Zones

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Democratic U.S. legislators called Thursday for the Treasury Department’s inspector general to review the enactment of the opportunity zone program to determine whether senior Treasury officials abused the program to benefit friends and supporters. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., along with Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., asked acting Treasury Inspector General Richard Delmar to investigate whether the certification of opportunity zones, intended to direct investment to economically distressed areas, met the criteria for eligibility after news reports of possible wrongdoing by Treasury officials. “We urge the inspector general to do a complete review of all Treasury Department certified opportunity...

