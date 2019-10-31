Opioid MDL Attys Poised To Debate Next Bellwether Trials

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Attorneys in the opioid multidistrict litigation are gearing up for a closed-door debate next week over future bellwether trials, a showdown that will closely follow settlements that canceled the MDL's first trial. The private meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland federal court is expected to include U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, who is supervising the MDL, and attorneys for local government plaintiffs and drug companies. The main topic of discussion, according to multiple sources, will be the selection and scheduling of additional bellwether trials. The next trial to be scheduled will likely feature the northern Ohio counties of Summit and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS