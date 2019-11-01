Judge Limits No-Poach Suit Against Jackson Hewitt

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge limited the class of employees suing Jackson Hewitt on its alleged no-poach employment rules to claims after 2014, ruling prior claims violated the four-year statute of limitations set by the Sherman Antitrust Act. The workers wanted to represent any person who worked at one of the tax company's locations between Sept. 1, 2011, and December 2018, arguing the four-year statute under the act should be tolled to July 9, 2018, because the company fraudulently concealed its activities. But documents on the company policy were publicly available, the court ruled, granting partial summary judgment to the company's...

