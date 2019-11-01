Ex-Lowe's Workers Call Company's COBRA Notices Unlawful

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Former Lowe’s employees have slapped the retailer with a proposed class action claiming the company's process for notifying them about their COBRA rights discouraged them from continuing their health care coverage under the law. Milton Robles and Dayra Rivera, the ex-employees leading the suit, allege that Lowe’s Cos. Inc. flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act — as amended by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, or COBRA — in their complaint filed in Florida federal court Thursday. According to their complaint, Lowe’s chose not to use the form created by the U.S. Department of Labor for notifying workers...

