2 Firms Grab Lion's Share Of IPOs In Shaky October

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 11:48 AM EST) -- Two law firms grabbed an outsized share of initial public offerings work during a choppy October, a month that saw several deals price below their ranges and others canceled outright, but was otherwise sustained by a flurry of life sciences companies going public. Despite the choppiness, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP guided eight IPOs that raised more than $928 million when counting the representation of issuers and underwriters. That was the most of any firm in terms of the quantity of deals. Davis Polk’s lineup was aided by four IPOs from life sciences companies, which have remained active amid the bumpy...

