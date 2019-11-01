Battery Co., Rival Lob Dueling Sanction Bids In $100M IP Fight

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A $100 million legal battle over trade secrets between a company that helps computer centers stay online with uninterrupted power and its former business partner heated up in Illinois federal court Thursday, with the parties filing back-to-back dueling sanctions bids that accuse the other side of stonewalling discovery efforts. The sanctions motions are the latest development in a hotly contested legal fight that began in September 2018 when LiiON LLC sued private equity-backed Vertiv Group Corp. and its related entities, claiming it breached their nondisclosure agreement and misappropriated its trade secrets by using its proprietary technology in its own products and then...

