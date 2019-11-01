US Cracks Down On Iranian Construction Sector

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration levied new sanctions against Iran's construction sector and a group of materials used in the country's nuclear, military or ballistic missile programs. The U.S. Department of State said Iran's construction sector is being controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an Iranian military unit the Trump administration has labeled as a foreign terrorist organization, according to a Thursday announcement. "This decision will help preserve oversight of Iran's civil nuclear program, reduce proliferation risks, constrain Iran's ability to shorten its 'breakout time' to a nuclear weapon, and prevent the regime from reconstituting sites for proliferation-sensitive purposes," agency spokesperson Morgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS