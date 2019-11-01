Latham, Weil Lead PAE Blank-Check Deal To Create $1.5B Biz

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A portfolio company of Platinum Equity LLC said Friday that it has agreed to merge with blank check company Gores Holdings, creating a publicly listed company with an enterprise value of roughly $1.55 billion with help from Latham & Watkins LLP and Gotshal & Manges LLP. Virginia-based PAE — which provides support to the U.S. government, U.S. Department of State, Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA and others — will merge with Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores said the deal will be funded through the balance of the $400 million in its trust account that remains after redemptions by its stockholders, as well as a $220 million...

