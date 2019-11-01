Appalachian Power Co. Beats EEOC's Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lost a Virginia federal trial Thursday against energy utility Appalachian Power over claims the company subjected a temp worker to sexual harassment by her supervisor and let him fire her in retaliation for her lack of interest in him. A Virginia federal jury rejected both claims in the EEOC-led case. The agency had said an Appalachian Power supervisor harassed a temp worker with frequent sexual comments, following, and tantrums unleashed in response to her lack of interest. The situation went on from at least April 2017 to October 2017, when the supervisor fired the worker,...

