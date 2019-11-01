Calif. Court Revives Veeva's Push To Void Noncompetes

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals panel on Thursday revived life sciences software maker Veeva Systems’ bid to make competitor Quintiles IMS Inc. drop its noncompete agreements with workers, saying Quintiles’ threats to enforce the pacts give Veeva a case. The First Appellate District panel largely wiped out an Alameda County court decision granting IMS a demurrer, which is equivalent to a federal motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, on California-based Veeva’s claims its noncompete agreements violate the state’s policy against restricting workers from moving between companies. Veeva has similar claims pending against two other competitors at the trial court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS