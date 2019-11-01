More Buyers Can Join Pricing Suit Vs. Door Makers

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- New litigants from several states can join a proposed antitrust class action against two interior door makers even after claims under those states’ laws were tossed for lack of standing because doing so won’t unfairly slant the case, a Virginia federal judge ruled Thursday. Masonite Corp. and Jeld-Wen Inc. had sought to head off the possibility of an amended suit in which the proposed class of indirect door purchasers would add seven new plaintiffs, bringing claims under the laws of Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The consolidated proposed class action accuses Masonite and Jeld-Wen of plotting to artificially jack up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS