Student Loan Fraudster Testifies In Trial Over KPMG's Audits

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The former director of financial aid at Merrimack College took the witness stand Friday and tearfully described her scheme to perpetrate a $4.1 million student loan fraud as the Massachusetts trial over KPMG's alleged failure to catch the fraud wrapped its first week. The Boston trial saw Merrimack call to the stand its former employee Christine Mordach, who between at least 1999 and 2004 took out more than 1,000 federal Perkins loans on behalf of students without their knowledge — a scheme the school now alleges its annual auditor KPMG should have caught. Under questioning by Merrimack attorney Elizabeth Mulvey of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS