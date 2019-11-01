Fed. Circ. Largely Clears Axing Menu Patent In Domino's Fight

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal court was clear to invalidate several abstract claims from an Ameranth Inc. online menu patent even though some of those claims had fallen into the background of the litigation against Domino's Pizza LLC, the Federal Circuit said Friday. Ameranth’s appeal said nine of the 14 claims U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw had invalidated on summary judgment couldn't be axed, as they weren't asserted against Domino’s. But the Federal Circuit largely disagreed, saying all but two of the nine challenged claims had been asserted, even if they were put on the back burner. Ameranth, which sells wireless systems for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS