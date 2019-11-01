Ex-Lehman Workers Lose $260M Pay Challenge In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday told a group of former Shearson Lehman Brothers Inc. workers that they need to get in line behind other unsecured creditors of the bankrupt brokerage firm for the $260 million in deferred pay they claim they are owed. In a six-page summary order, the panel said clauses in the contracts that the nearly 350 employees signed three decades ago with Shearson Lehman still apply, subordinating the employees' claims behind others in the brokerage firm's 11-year-old bankruptcy case. "As set forth in the above‐quoted provisions, the [Executive and Select Employee Plan] Agreements clearly and unambiguously provide for...

