Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Lehman Workers Lose $260M Pay Challenge In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday told a group of former Shearson Lehman Brothers Inc. workers that they need to get in line behind other unsecured creditors of the bankrupt brokerage firm for the $260 million in deferred pay they claim they are owed.

In a six-page summary order, the panel said clauses in the contracts that the nearly 350 employees signed three decades ago with Shearson Lehman still apply, subordinating the employees' claims behind others in the brokerage firm's 11-year-old bankruptcy case.

"As set forth in the above‐quoted provisions, the [Executive and Select Employee Plan] Agreements clearly and unambiguously provide for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®