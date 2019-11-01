BlackBerry Drops Patent Suit Against Twitter, For Now

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- BlackBerry Ltd. on Thursday voluntarily dropped infringement allegations against Twitter Inc. involving three of its targeted ad and mobile messaging patents, after a California federal judge found in October that four related patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling. In a three-page notice, the smartphone maker informed U.S. District Judge George H. Wu that it voluntarily dismissed its infringement claims involving U.S. Patent Nos. 9,349,120; 8,286,089; and 9,021,059 without prejudice — meaning the company can still pursue its claims involving those patents in the future. BlackBerry didn’t explain its reason for dropping the claims. The voluntarily dismissal comes four...

