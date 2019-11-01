DC Circ. Asked To Reconsider Net Neutrality Disclosures

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A public interest group asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its decision upholding most of the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality deregulation, saying the court glossed over inconsistencies in the agency's disclosure requirements for web service providers. In a petition for panel and en banc rehearing, the Digital Justice Foundation told the court that the FCC was not forced to explain how it departed from a previous, more wide-ranging set of disclosure policies for internet service providers and substituted them with a less rigorous regime. "The great American poet Walt Whitman once wrote: 'Do I contradict myself? Very well then I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS