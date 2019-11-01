NLRB Seeks Extra Info In Break-Room Camera Dispute

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has asked board prosecutors and a trucking company embroiled in a battle over whether the business illegally installed cameras in employee break rooms to weigh in on whether a recent board decision making it easier for employers to unilaterally change union workers’ job conditions impacts the case. The labor board issued the notice Thursday in a case involving ABF Freight System Inc., which had won a 2018 ruling from NLRB Administrative Law Judge Keltner W. Locke that it didn’t violate the National Labor Relations Act when it installed video cameras in the employee break room and...

