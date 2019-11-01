T-Mobile Sued By Carriers Over Fake Ringtones On Rural Calls

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile unlawfully inserted false ringtones into calls made in rural areas before they were connected to the intended recipients, giving callers the impression the faulty phone calls were going through, rural telecom companies alleged in a proposed class action in Illinois federal court on Friday. The suit by telecom companies Craigville Telephone Co., which does business as AdamsWells Internet Telecom TV, and Consolidated Telephone Co., came more than a year after T-Mobile USA Inc. agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury $40 million to settle a probe into its former practice of faking ringtones in "hundreds of millions of calls." T-Mobile had admitted to violating rules that require...

