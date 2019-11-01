Texas Hospital Must Face Suit Over Newborn's Death

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has allowed a suit to move forward accusing a hospital of causing a newborn baby's death due to a bacterial infection, rejecting the hospital's argument that the plaintiff's expert report opined on the wrong standard of care. A three-judge, Eighth District Court of Appeals panel on Thursday unanimously affirmed the denial of Las Palmas Medical Center's motion to dismiss in a suit accusing the hospital and others of causing the death of the 16-day-old infant due to an infection caused by Group B streptococcus bacteria. The suit, filed by the baby's parents, Cinthia Monsivais and Samuel Monsivais,...

