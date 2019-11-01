Calif. Athletic Org.'s 'Unconscionable' Arbitration Deal Nixed

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An arbitration provision between Bakersfield College and the California Community College Athletic Association is "unconscionable" and should not be enforced, a California appeals court ruled Friday, pointing to aspects of the contract it said were one-sided. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel in California's Third District reversed the judgment of Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Christopher E. Krueger, who had found that the issue was "close," but that the arbitration provision was not unconscionable. The appellate panel agreed the issue was close, but found that the arbitration provision was in fact unconscionable, partly because it was completely drafted by the athletic association,...

