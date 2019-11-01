Morocco Hotel Subpoenas Mgmt. Co. To Enforce $60M Award

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A luxury Casablanca, Morocco, hotel issued a subpoena Friday in Delaware federal court to Starman Hotel Holdings LLC, as the hotel seeks documents including emails and spreadsheets to enforce its $60 million arbitral win in a contract dispute with the hospitality management company. Hotel owner Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA said it's looking to track down a laundry list of Starman's electronic documents dating from August 2013 through May 2015 now in the possession of Latham & Watkins LLP, care of The Corporation Trust Co. In addition to emails and spreadsheets, the documents include voicemails, documents, databases, images and sound...

