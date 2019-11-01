TC Energy Plans $1.2B Canadian Pipeline Expansion

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- TC Energy on Friday said it is planning to spend $1.2 billion to expand two of its gas transmission systems that will connect to a $335 million pipeline project aimed at increasing access to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. TC Energy Corp. said the expansion to its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. and Foothills Systems that will connect with TC Pipelines LP’s $335 million GTN XPress Project is a way to increase the volume of gas funneled to downstream markets. The GTN project is expected to increase natural gas transportation from Kingsgate, Idaho, to Malin, Oregon, by 250,000 dekatherms per day....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS