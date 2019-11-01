Litigation Funder Goes After Founder Over $33.5M Award

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Litigation funding company The Law Funder LLC filed suit in New York state court Friday alleging that its co-founder, who was previously found to have defrauded the business with an elaborate kickback scheme, had been failing in his obligation to pay his share of a $33.5 million judgment awarded to the company. Law Funder told the court that Mathew R. Sheldon, who also pled guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 2½ years in prison, had previously told the court that he had no income and could not satisfy the judgment, but that his LinkedIn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS