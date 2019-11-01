NJ College Slams Fired President's Take On Due Process

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey college facing a whistleblower suit by its fired president blasted her attempt to revive a claim that the school violated proper termination protocol, arguing Thursday that her reading of her constitutional rights was “non-sensical.” In an opposition brief, Essex County College and its officials urged New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner to rebuff Gale Gibson's motion to vacate his Sept. 27 order tossing her claim that the school ran afoul of due process. Gibson claimed the school board never provided her with complaints and reports regarding disciplinary charges she says were just an excuse to get...

