Uber Loses Bid To Void NYC For-Hire Vehicle License Cap

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge tossed Uber's suit challenging the Big Apple's cap on new licenses for app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, saying the city was well within its authority to craft rules aimed at reducing traffic congestion. New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank on Thursday rejected Uber Technologies Inc.'s claim that New York City improperly delegated legislative power to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission to permanently cap the number of for-hire vehicle licenses issued to ride-hailing companies. "This court does not find that the city has impermissibly delegated its legislative authority," Judge...

