Kansas Hospital Loses $600K Over Workers' Comp Rule Typo

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Kansas hospital is out nearly $600,000 for the cost of treating a severely burned worker after the state's supreme court found Friday that judges can't nullify a typo in Kansas' workers' compensation regulations, which allowed an insurer to avoid paying most of the bill. The court ruled that while the record showed the substitution of one word for another in a 200-page document was almost certainly an error, a lower court overstepped its authority when it found in favor of Via Christi Hospitals Wichita Inc. and ordered Paradigm Management Services LLC to pay the hospital the full $730,000 requested. The...

