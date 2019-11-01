Trump Names Chad Wolf As New Acting DHS Head

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has tapped Chad Wolf, who once lobbied on behalf of a technology trade association that pushes for foreign workers on H-1B visas, to temporarily lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a Friday announcement. Acting Undersecretary Chad Wolf has been selected as the new acting head of the Department of Homeland Security. (AP) Wolf will take on the new role as acting DHS secretary after Veterans' Day on Nov. 11, according to a White House pool report. He is currently serving as acting undersecretary at DHS’ Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. Previously, he was chief of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS