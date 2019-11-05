Chipotle Customers Want $1.2M Atty Fees In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- Customers in a class action suit over a 2017 Chipotle data breach that exposed their names and payment card numbers to hackers asked a Colorado federal judge for $1.2 million in attorney fees, saying a mediator proposed that figure as the parties were settling. The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. customers' unopposed motion calls for fees of $1,165,782 after about $34,000 in expenses are deducted, based on class counsel's 2,406 hours of investigation, prosecution and litigation settlement, according to a brief filed Friday. Also under the fee proposal, six class representatives led by Todd Gordon and five other plaintiffs will each receive an...

