Receiver Says Texas Firm Involved In $150M Securities Fraud

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:54 PM EST) -- The receiver appointed to unwind self-described “frack master” Christopher Faulkner’s $80 million securities fraud scheme has sued his longtime lawyers at Scheef & Stone LLP, alleging they saw “red flags” as early as 2010 but refused to “lift the veil” on the scam until it was too late. In a 31-page complaint filed Friday, receiver Thomas L. Taylor III said Texas-based Scheef & Stone, and specifically partners Roger Crabb and Mitch Little, played an integral role in getting Faulkner’s fraud off the ground by writing up the private placement and confidential information memoranda through which he sold stocks in various companies....

