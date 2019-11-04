EPA Tells DC Circ. Ozone Rule Designed For Quick Action

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is defending its rule instructing states how to comply with ozone limits, telling the D.C. Circuit it has given states the freedom to figure out for themselves how to meet ozone reduction targets. The 2018 regulation gives states multiple pathways to develop plans to be in compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone that were set in 2015, the EPA said Friday in a response brief. The agency argued that courts don’t have jurisdiction to hear environmental groups' consolidated legal challenge to a rule they claim is riddled with loopholes. According to the...

