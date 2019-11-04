Tesla Calls For Proof Of Coercion In $2.6B SolarCity Suit

Law360, Wilmington (November 4, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Tesla Motors Inc. argued Monday that stockholders challenging the company’s $2.6 billion SolarCity acquisition in the Delaware Chancery Court should have to show proof that chairman, founder and CEO Elon Musk actually coerced minority investors to approve the alleged “bailout” in order to get their suit to trial. Evan R. Chesler of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, counsel for Musk, the directors and Tesla, told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III during a summary judgment argument that class attorneys should have to show more than the same bare inference of coercion that helped get the seven-count suit past a dismissal challenge....

