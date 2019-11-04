Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas County Owes $350K In Religious Bias Suit, Jury Finds

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- A suburban Houston county must pay an ex-employee close to $350,000 in a religious discrimination case for firing her after she attended a church function instead of working on a Sunday, a Texas federal jury found.

The verdict brings closer to an end the 2012 lawsuit that bounced from district court to the Fifth Circuit and back multiple times and even made an appearance at the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in June that former county worker Lois M. Davis didn’t have to file a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before filing a lawsuit.

After a three-day trial...

