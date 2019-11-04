NJ Enviro Agency Aims To Restore Hess Pollution Claims

Law360, Newark (November 4, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said common law is among the tools it has to combat pollution as the agency urged a state appellate panel Monday to revive such claims against Hess Corp. and another company over contamination at an oil refinery. DEP attorney Allan Kanner of Kanner & Whiteley LLC called on the panel to overturn Superior Court Judge Thomas Daniel McCloskey’s Dec. 21 ruling tossing the agency’s strict liability, trespass and public nuisance claims against Hess and Buckeye Partners LP, which are the former and current owners, respectively, of the facility in Woodbridge Township. When Hess and Buckeye...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS