Brookfield Brings In $9B For 5th Flagship PE Fund

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:33 AM EST) -- Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said Monday its private equity branch has clinched its fifth investment vehicle after raking in $9 billion from limited partners, and the fund has already injected capital into an automotive battery business and a private hospital operator in Australia. The fund, billed as Brookfield Capital Partners V, soared past its original target of $7 billion, according to a statement. It is significantly larger than the firm’s previous fund, Brookfield Capital Partners IV, which closed in the summer of 2016 with $4 billion in tow. The new fund attracted a wide range of institutional investors, including public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS