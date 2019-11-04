Under Armour Confirms DOJ, SEC Probes As Earnings Slip

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:51 PM EST) -- Sportswear giant Under Armour formally acknowledged a pair of federal investigations into its accounting practices in a regulatory filing Monday as it sought to allay investor concerns over trimmed revenue projections that sent the company’s share price tumbling. Under Armour Inc. acknowledged in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has been cooperating since July 2017 with document requests from the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice, which are probing how the company records revenue. Under Armour said it believes its accounting practices and financial disclosures were aboveboard. “We firmly believe that our past accounting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS