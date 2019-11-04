Justices Won't Second-Guess Worker's ADA Trial Win

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 1:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Third Circuit's finding that a Delaware nonprofit violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it denied accommodations for an employee with dyslexia, despite an amendment relaxing obligations for employers. The justices rejected the petition from First State Community Action Agency, which unsuccessfully asked the Third Circuit for an en banc review of the court's ruling in favor of Tamra Robinson. First Bank sought to overturn a three-judge panel's April ruling that while a 2008 ADA amendment allowed businesses to refuse accommodations to employees "regarded as" disabled without demonstrating that they actually were,...

