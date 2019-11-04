Ex-Theranos CEO Claims FDA Destroyed Key Evidence

Law360, San Jose (November 4, 2019, 9:56 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes told a California federal judge Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration destroyed key evidence in the criminal case alleging she defrauded investors and patients with faulty blood-testing technology, including emails of the former director of the FDA's diagnostics regulatory division. During a hearing in San Jose, Holmes' attorney, Lance A. Wade of Williams & Connolly LLP, accused the FDA of failing to preserve important documents in violation of preservation orders. He pointed out that the FDA admits that it can only produce partial emails from Alberto Gutierrez, the former director of the diagnostics regulatory...

