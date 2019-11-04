American Kidney Fund Says Calif. Law Puts Patients At Risk

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- The American Kidney Fund Inc. and Dialysis Patient Citizens Inc. have sued the state of California over a new law set to take effect in January, arguing that the statute was meant to kill a program that helps those with end-stage renal disease afford their health care. The organizations, joined by two patients with end-stage renal disease, said in their complaint Friday that A.B. 290 placed severe restrictions on AKF's health insurance premium program and was "not designed to improve the program, protect patients, or save money," but "to kill it." The health insurance premium program assists those with end-stage renal...

