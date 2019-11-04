$322M Investment Coming To UK's Cambridge Properties

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- Aviva Investors and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board said Monday they’ll invest up to £250 million ($322 million) into a commercial property in the U.K.’s Cambridge area. The property is a 26-acre development in Cambridge’s CB1 quarter that includes several existing buildings and areas under construction, the announcement said. One building, at 50/60 Station Road, is a 167,000 square foot space that was completed in April. Construction began in September on another property at 30 Station Road, Aviva Investors said. Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of insurance company Aviva PLC, said Cambridge’s vibrant technology and education scene made the...

