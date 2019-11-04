NY Judge's Atty 'Implicated' In Obstruction Case, Feds Say

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Prosecutors say an attorney representing a New York state judge may have unwittingly helped her obstruct an investigation into the Municipal Credit Union, raising questions about whether he can defend her through a trial set for May. New York Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash was arrested last month on charges of conspiracy and obstruction for allegedly trying to mislead agents investigating MCU, where she was on the board of directors. Prosecutors also allege she deleted texts and emails in a bid to cover for former MCU CEO Kam Wong, who has since pled guilty to embezzlement and been sentenced to prison....

