Wi-Fi Groups, Utilities Clash Over 6 GHz Spectrum Sharing

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Federal Communications Commission spectrum-sharing proposal that could squeeze Wi-Fi users in alongside high-priority energy companies is gaining traction among federal regulators, but licensed users still worry that adding a second use to the band could disrupt communications for the critical energy sector. The 6 GHz spectrum band is seen as key to expanding much-needed spectrum for wireless devices in the already crowded midband swath of the airwaves, and the FCC and industry players are hammering out technical solutions despite pushback from some utilities and the U.S. Department of Energy. Here's a look at the possibilities for the spectrum-sharing proposal and...

