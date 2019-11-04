Trump Must Hand Over Tax Returns, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 11:12 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump and his accounting firm must comply with a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney and hand over tax returns, the Second Circuit ruled Monday in a decision that will likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking President Donald Trump's personal tax returns and other records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. (AP) The Second Circuit disagreed with U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York that the federal court should abstain from the case under the U.S. Supreme Court's 1971 case Younger v. Harris, which bars...

