Shredding Co. Can't Protest Contract It Couldn't Have Won

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has rejected a Kentucky-based business's challenge to the cancellation of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract for document-shredding services at several medical clinics, saying the company didn't show it was harmed by the action. In a redacted opinion released Saturday, Judge Marian B. Horn said that Land Shark Shredding LLC had failed to show that it had a chance at winning the contract when its bid was four times higher than the VA's budget for the contract. "Without submitting a bid that was within the budgeted amount of funding, protestor did not have a substantial...

