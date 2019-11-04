Takeaways From McDonald's CEO's Ouster For Office Liaison

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:13 PM EST) -- McDonald’s firing of CEO Steve Easterbrook after its board found that he “demonstrated poor judgment” by having an intimate relationship with an employee is the latest example of how office romances — particularly those that involve a pronounced power imbalance — can create a legal minefield for businesses. The fast food giant said Sunday that its board of directors ousted Easterbrook because he violated company policy and displayed “poor judgment” by having a relationship with an unnamed employee. Easterbrook acknowledged the relationship in an email to McDonald’s employees discussing his departure, calling it a “mistake” to flout company policy and agreeing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS