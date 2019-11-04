GAO Says DISA Properly Revisited Bids In $173M IT Deal Row

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a protest over a $173.1 million Defense Information Systems Agency cybersecurity support deal, saying DISA had properly reevaluated competing proposals following an earlier dispute before once again awarding the deal to the original contractor. DISA had more clearly documented the differences between winning bidder AMAR Health IT LLC and the next bidder when it reevaluated bids, the GAO found, rejecting DirectViz Solutions LLC's argument that corrective action by the agency wasn't meaningful. The Oct. 25 decision was made public on Friday. "Even though the agency's reevaluation may have reached the same conclusions regarding the merit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS