States Still Off Base In Bid To Annul Indian Child Law: Feds

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- The federal government pressed the Fifth Circuit on Monday to reject a bid by a group of states and adoptive parents to revisit the court's ruling that the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional, saying tribes define membership politically even when biological ties are part of that consideration. Texas, Louisiana and Indiana and several adoptive parents urged the Fifth Circuit last week to rehear a circuit panel's August decision that ICWA isn't race-based, arguing tribal membership is of an "overwhelmingly racial nature" and saying that some tribes automatically make newborns members based on their descent or limit children's ability to disenroll...

