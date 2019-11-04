Claims Court Trims Ute Tribe's Land Suit Against DOI

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday tossed the Ute Indian Tribe’s claims that the U.S. Department of the Interior breached its trust duty by mismanaging a section of the tribe’s Utah reservation, but kept a claim in the $500 million suit that the government unconstitutionally took some of the land. The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation had contended that the federal government and the DOI in particular violated their trust and fiduciary duties to the tribe and several federal laws by mismanaging an area known as the Uncompahgre Reservation, and said the government violated the...

