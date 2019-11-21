Secured Creditor Duties Ripe For High Court Consideration

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- The circuit courts continue to wrestle over the duties imposed by the Bankruptcy Code’s automatic stay on creditors concerning turnover of a debtor’s impounded vehicle. Is a creditor required to automatically turn over the vehicle as soon as the bankruptcy petition is filed, or can it retain possession while awaiting an order of the bankruptcy court adjudicating turnover in an adversary proceeding? Five circuits, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in City of Chicago v. Robbin L. Fulton,[1] have held that the automatic stay requires a creditor to immediately release an impounded vehicle when the owner files...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS