Md. Court Sets New Rule To Halve Flesh-Eating Death Award

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Maryland appellate panel has cut a $500,000 award for loss of services from a $1 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a doctor and others of causing a patient's death from flesh-eating disease, setting a new rule for the state's courts to follow for such claims. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Friday reversed the award for loss of household services in a suit accusing Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Choudhry and several other health care providers of providing unspecified negligent treatment to 22-year-old Yenita Owens, who died of necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection sometimes referred to as flesh-eating...

